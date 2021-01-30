Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upland Software stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $13,086,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

