Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $1,507,721.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $400,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

