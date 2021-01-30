Insider Selling: Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,962,600 Shares of Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $542.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.