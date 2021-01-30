Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells 15,213 Shares of Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WGO opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 169,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

