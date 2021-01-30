Insight Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.15 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004278 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $513.63 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00089828 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003357 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012609 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

