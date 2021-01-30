Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.16. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,814 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 31.19%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

