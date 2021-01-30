Insolar (XNS) Price Tops $0.0069

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insolar has a total market cap of $689,286.46 and $2,496.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

