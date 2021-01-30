Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 263,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,390,000 after acquiring an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 176,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $126.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.