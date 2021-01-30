Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.87. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $66.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

