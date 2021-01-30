Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.95 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). Approximately 3,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 119,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £37.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.