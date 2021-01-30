Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $918,516,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,809 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

