InterDigital’s (IDCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

IDCC stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 250,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

