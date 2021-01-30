Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,461.83

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,461.83 and traded as high as $1,733.00. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) shares last traded at $1,700.00, with a volume of 578,968 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,712.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,461.83. The stock has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.61%.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total value of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

About Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

