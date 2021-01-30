International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 449 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of STE opened at $187.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.24. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

