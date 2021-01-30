International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 114.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

PAAS opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

