International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $77,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

