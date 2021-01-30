International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $87,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 362 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $227.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

