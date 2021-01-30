International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,964 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,958 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

