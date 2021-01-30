International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 87.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Watsco by 170.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2,707.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

WSO opened at $238.49 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $264.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.