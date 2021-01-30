International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50.

