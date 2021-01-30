International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

