International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $119.11 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

