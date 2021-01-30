International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after buying an additional 158,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after buying an additional 97,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 94,341 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,105,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

NYSE:IFF opened at $112.38 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

