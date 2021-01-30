Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,896 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.83 during trading on Friday. 317,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

