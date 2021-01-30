Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,025 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

