Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,912 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

PCY stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

