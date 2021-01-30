Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 498.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

PGF stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

