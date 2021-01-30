Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the December 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 190,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,294. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

