Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE VPV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. 59,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,857. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.