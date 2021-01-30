Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $314.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

