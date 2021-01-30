Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $314.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

