Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

