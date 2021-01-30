Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 3,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Invesque Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

