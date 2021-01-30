Investec Upgrades Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Genus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Genus stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Genus has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

