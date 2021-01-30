Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.93 Million

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce sales of $265.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $256.70 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $494.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $703.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.04 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $765.74 million, with estimates ranging from $719.61 million to $851.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,659 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

