Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Up 525.0% in January

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Iota Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 29,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,572. Iota Communications has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

