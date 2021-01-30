iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.01

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.01 and traded as low as $29.79. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 13,886 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.