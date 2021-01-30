Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPSEY. Barclays raised shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

