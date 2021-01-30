Iridium Market Cap Tops $27,646.92 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 180.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Iridium token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Iridium has a market capitalization of $27,646.92 and approximately $2,676.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded up 113.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Iridium Token Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.