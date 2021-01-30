Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $10.86. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 2,071,644 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 370,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

