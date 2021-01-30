iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

