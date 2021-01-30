iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 164.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $52.05. 151,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $53.42.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

