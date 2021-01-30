iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $371.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

