iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IVV stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.52. 5,001,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

