iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

