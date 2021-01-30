iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 836,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,145. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

