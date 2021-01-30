iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

