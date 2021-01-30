iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 9,697,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,896,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.