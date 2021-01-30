iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) is WestEnd Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up about 3.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $69,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. 1,113,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

