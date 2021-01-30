iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,149,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,913,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

